Indians' Delino DeShields: Not in lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
DeShields isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Cardinals.
DeShields went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI in Friday's contest, but he'll retreat to the bench Saturday. Greg Allen will start in center field.
