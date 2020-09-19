site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Delino DeShields: Not starting Saturday
DeShields isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Tigers.
DeShields went 1-for-3 with a triple and one run Friday, and he'll take a breather Saturday. Oscar Mercado will start in center field in his place.
