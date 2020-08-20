site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Delino DeShields: Not starting
RotoWire Staff
DeShields is not starting Thursday against the Pirates.
DeShields has started the past three games, going 3-for-12 with one run scored over that span. Bradley Zimmer is starting in center field in his place Thursday.
