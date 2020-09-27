site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-delino-deshields-out-of-sundays-lineup-760397 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Delino DeShields: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
DeShields is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.
DeShields startd the last three games but will receive the day off for the regular-season finale. Oscar Mercado will start in center field Sunday, batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read