DeShields is not in Sunday's lineup against the Twins.
He is hitting .222 this month and has gone hitless in his last three games. Oscar Mercado gets the start in center field while batting ninth.
More News
-
Indians' Delino DeShields: Back in action•
-
Indians' Delino DeShields: Remains on bench•
-
Indians' Delino DeShields: Remains out Sunday•
-
Indians' Delino DeShields: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Indians' Delino DeShields: Exits with right shoulder issue•
-
Indians' Delino DeShields: Not in lineup Saturday•