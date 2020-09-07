DeShields (shoulder) will sit for the third straight game Monday against the Royals.
DeShields left Friday's game against the Brewers with a bruised right shoulder and hasn't appeared in a game since. Oscar Mercado remains the starter in center field in his absence.
