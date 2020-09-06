DeShields (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
This is now two straight absences for DeShields after he left Friday's game with what was diagnosed as a right shoulder contusion. Assuming it's not something more serious, he should be back in action soon. Oscar Mercado starts again in center field.
More News
-
Indians' Delino DeShields: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Indians' Delino DeShields: Exits with right shoulder issue•
-
Indians' Delino DeShields: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Indians' Delino DeShields: Hits RBI double•
-
Indians' Delino DeShields: Swipes bag in win•
-
Indians' Delino DeShields: Returns to lineup•