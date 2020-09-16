DeShields went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored Tuesday against the Cubs.
DeShields made things happen with his speed, as he reached base on a bunt single in the third frame and ultimately came around to score. Two innings later, he smacked a one-out double, again crossing the plate one batter later. Through 27 games this season, DeShields has managed a .272/.322/.333 line with seven runs scoured, four RBI and three stolen bases.
