DeShields went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored Tuesday against the Cubs.

DeShields made things happen with his speed, as he reached base on a bunt single in the third frame and ultimately came around to score. Two innings later, he smacked a one-out double, again crossing the plate one batter later. Through 27 games this season, DeShields has managed a .272/.322/.333 line with seven runs scoured, four RBI and three stolen bases.