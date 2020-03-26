Play

Indians' Delino DeShields: Set for reserve role

DeShields projected to make the roster as a bench outfielder when spring training was suspended, MLB.com's Mandy Bell reports.

Tyler Naquin (knee) could be healthy by the time play resumes, so DeShields may be the fifth outfielder instead of the fourth outfielder he projected to be if the season had started on time. Either way, he should be on the 26-man roster bubble all season. DeShields hit .227/.280/.273 with four strikeouts in 25 spring plate appearances.

