Indians' Delino DeShields: Sitting out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
DeShields is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
DeShields retreats to the bench after starting in four of the Tribe's past five games. Oscar Mercado will fill in for DeShields in center field and will bat ninth.
