Indians' Delino DeShields: Still sidelined Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
DeShields (hip) isn't starting Monday against the Twins.
DeShields will be on the bench for a second consecutive game after exiting Saturday's game with left hip tightness. He's still considered day-to-day, but Greg Allen will start in center field Monday.
