DeShields went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Twins.

DeShields led off the third inning with a single and stole second. He would later come around to score on a Jose Ramirez three-run home run. The 28-year-old DeShields picked up his first stolen base of the year -- he had 20 or more steals in four of his first five major-league seasons. In 2020, he's added three RBI, four runs scored and a .237 batting average across 44 plate appearances.