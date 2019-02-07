Navarro signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Navarro hasn't appeared in the majors since 2016, but he spent 20 games with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League in 2018, slashing .268/.299/.437 with three home runs and 13 RBI. The Indians don't exactly have amazing options at catcher, so the 34-year-old backstop will likely be in the thick of the competition for a spot on the active roster. Roberto Perez, Kevin Plawecki and Eric Haase are among the others battling for playing time behind the dish this spring.