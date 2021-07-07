Johnson's contract was selected by Cleveland on Wednesday.
Johnson spent the 2020 season in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball but signed a minor-league deal with Cleveland during the offseason. He's made 17 relief appearances at Triple-A Columbus and posted a 3.63 ERA and 29:10 K:BB in 17.1 innings. The right-hander has made major-league appearances with the Rockies in 2018 and 2019, but he'll now be in line to make his team debut with Cleveland. He should serve mainly as a low-leverage reliever going forward. Left-hander Logan Allen was sent down as part of a corresponding move.