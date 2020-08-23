Santana went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Saturday against the Tigers.

Santana had only one hit, but made it count by delivering a three-RBI double in the sixth inning. That put Cleveland up 3-1, and was all the run support that Triston McKenzie and the bullpen needed to secure the win. Santana now has hits in three of his last four contests, driving in seven runs in that span. Overall, Santana is hitting .177/.320/.323 to go along with 12 RBI and six runs scored across 75 plate appearances.