Santana is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.
Santana returned to the starting lineup Thursday after sitting for the first three games of the week, but he'll head right back to the bench after going 1-for-5 with three strikeouts. He's hitting just .167 through nine games. Bradley Zimmer gets the nod in right field.
