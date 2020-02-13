Santana agreed to a major-league contract with the Indians on Wednesday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The deal won't be official until the 27-year-old passes a physical, but he's poised to join the Indians after being non-tendered by the Mariners in December. Santana had a .253/.329/.441 slash line with 21 home runs and 69 RBI in 121 games last season, but he missed about a month with an elbow strain and continued his career-long struggles defensively. Cleveland is without top-level talent in the outfield, so Santana could certainly carve out a sizable role with a decent showing in spring training.