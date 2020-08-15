Santana went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored as the Indians defeated the Tigers 10-5 Friday evening.

Santana broke the game wide open for the Indians in the fourth inning with a three-run blast to left to extend their lead to 7-3. His long ball was his first hit in three games so it was nice to see the veteran outfielder contribute on offense once again. Santana has appeared in three consecutive games just once this season so expect him to share right field duties with Tyler Naquin while Oscar Mercado continues to get looks in left.