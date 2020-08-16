Santana will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Tigers.
Since Tyler Naquin (toe) was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday, he's taken over as the club's primary right fielder, leaving Santana, Bradley Zimmer and Oscar Mercado to duke it out for starts in left field versus right-handed pitching. Santana has thus far been winning that battle, as he'll be starting in left for the third game in a row. Santana will need to step it up offensively to ensure he sticks in a full-time role, however, as he's batting an underwhelming .190/.333/.357 over 51 plate appearances on the season.