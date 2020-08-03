Santana will not start Monday against the Reds.
Santana has been in the lineup on a regular basis this season, sitting for just the third time in the first 11 games. He's gone just 3-for-19 thus far, though he does have an impressive seven walks, giving him a .407 on-base percentage. Daniel Johnson starts in right field Monday.
