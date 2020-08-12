Santana is not starting Wednesday against the Cubs.
Santana has been the primary right fielder for Cleveland this season, but he doesn't have anything close to a true everyday role, starting a modest 12 of the season's first 19 games. Tyler Naquin will be the right fielder Wednesday.
