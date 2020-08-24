Santana isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
Santana has been in a bit of slump recently as he's hit just .135 with one home run and 10 RBI over the past 12 contests. He'll get a day off Monday with Mike Freeman starting in left field.
