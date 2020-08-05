Santana will sit for the third straight game Wednesday against the Reds.
Santana started eight of Cleveland's first 10 games but seems to be losing his starting role. A .158/.407/.211 slash line certainly isn't helping his case for everyday at-bats, though he's at least walked at a 26.9 percent clip. Bradley Zimmer starts in right field for the second straight game Wednesday.
