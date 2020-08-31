The Indians designated Santana for assignment Monday.
Santana was cast off the 40-man roster after Cleveland needed to open up a spot Monday shortly after the club dealt away Mike Clevinger and Greg Allen and received three MLB-ready contributors in Austin Hedges, Cal Quantrill and Josh Naylor as part of its six-player return. Naylor will essentially replace Santana as the club's primary left fielder, though the latter already appeared to have lost hold of that job after he was out of the lineup for four of the Indians' past six games. Though he got off to a hot start for Seattle in 2019, Santana has been a disaster offensively dating back to the second half of last season, slashing .140/.262/.256 over 192 plate appearances while striking out 38 percent of the time.