Santana is expected to open the year as Cleveland's designated hitter, MLB.com's Mandy Bell reports.

The Indians have a couple sluggers (Santana and Franmil Reyes) who would ideally be deployed at DH, but Santana is the worse defender of the two. He will need to hit out of the gate to continue getting regular starts at DH, as the Indians have players like Jake Bauers, Bradley Zimmer and Bobby Bradley waiting in the wings.

