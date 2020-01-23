Indians' Dominic Leone: Inks NRI deal with Indians
Leone signed a minor-league contract with the Indians. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.
Leone has found a new home after being let go by the Cardinals following the 2019 season, The reliever struggled during his two years in St. Louis, posting a combined 5.15 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 72:30 K:BB in 64.2 innings. Leone will look to break camp with the Indians in a middle-relief role.
