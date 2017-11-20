Baker was designated for assignment by the Indians on Monday.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Indians to protect another player from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. In his first season back from 2015 Tommy John surgery, Baker compiled a 2.84 ERA and 10:1 K:BB with Double-A Akron, though he only registered 12.2 innings and was limited mostly to a relief role. He'll likely stick around as organizational depth next season unless a team decides to take a flier on him.