Rosario was sent for an MRI after exiting Thursday's game against the Astros with right abdominal tightness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Rosario experienced cramping in his abdominal area, and manager Terry Francona said Rosario was sent from the MRI as a precaution. There should be further clarity about Rosario's potential to return to the lineup once the results of the MRI are returned.