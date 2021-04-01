Rosario will start in left field and hit cleanup in Thursday's season opener against the Tigers.

Rosario will find himself in a prime run-producing spot to begin the season, batting directly behind on-base maven Cesar Hernandez and three-time Silver Slugger winner Jose Ramirez. The 29-year-old had a rough spring training (.154/.182/.374 OPS), but Rosario displayed an intriguing blend of power and speed during his time in Minnesota. With few appealing options behind him on the depth chart, Rosario appears fairly locked in as an everyday player.