Rosario went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Rosario had speed to spare Saturday. He put Cleveland on the board with an RBI triple to score Amed Rosario in the third inning. In the eighth, Rosario hit a leadoff single and stole second, but couldn't come around to score. The outfielder has racked up two homers, eight RBI, six runs scored and four stolen bases through 14 games. He's slashing .245/.309/.449 through 55 plate appearances.