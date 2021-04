Rosario went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, a sacrifice fly and two walks during Saturday's 5-2 loss at Detroit.

The 29-year-old launched his first homer of the season to right field during the second inning, and he drove in Cleveland's second run of the contest with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Rosario is 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two walks through the first two games of the season.