Rosario went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base Thursday against the Twins.

Rosario broke a 1-1 deadlock with a two-run single off Minnesota reliever Taylor Rogers in the eighth inning. He also registered his eighth stolen base of the year in the sixth, leaving him three away from the career-high 11 he swiped as a rookie 2015. Rosario has yet to find his stroke in his first season with Cleveland, slashing just .254/.301/.367 with five home runs, but he does rank second on the team with 41 RBI in 69 games.