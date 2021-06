Rosario went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Cardinals.

Rosario singled three times for his second three-hit game in his last three contests. He knocked in a pair of runs in the ninth inning. In the fifth frame, he stole second for his team-leading seventh steal of the season. The 29-year-old is slashing .244/.295/.353 with four homers, 32 RBI and 19 runs in 219 plate appearances.