Rosario exited Thursday's game against the Astros with right abdominal tightness, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Rosario exited the game in the third inning with the injury, though it's not yet clear if he will miss additional time. Yu Chang pinch-hit for Rosario and remained in the game at shortstop, while Ernie Clement moved to the outfield.
