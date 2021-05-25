Rosario is 8-for-29 with three RBI, one run scored and a double in his last seven games.

The outfielder has hit a paltry .211 with one home run, 10 RBI and five runs scored in May after a solid April. He's lost some playing time against southpaws due to the skid, but he's been better in the last week. Rosario sports a weak .592 OPS with three homers, 24 RBI, 15 runs scored and five stolen bases in 174 plate appearances this year. With a BABIP of .252, it's tough to say he's been all that unlucky, especially since he posted a .248 BABIP last year.