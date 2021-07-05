Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to Houston.
The outfielder hit a short blast to right field as his seventh homer of the season. Rosario has gone 3-for-8 across two games since he returned from abdominal tightness. He's hitting .255 with 46 RBI, 29 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 305 plate appearances, and he should be Cleveland's primary left fielder going forward.
