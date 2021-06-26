Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Friday's 8-7 loss to Minnesota.

In the first inning, the outfielder reached on an error and stole second base before scoring on a Bobby Bradley home run. Rosario then added a long ball of his own off reliever Griffin Jax in the fifth. With hits in 12 straight games (15-for-46), Rosario is beginning to heat up after a slow start to his Cleveland career. He's produced a .254/.300/.377 slash line, six home runs, 42 RBI, 26 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 282 plate appearances overall.