Rosario was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with an abdominal strain, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Rosario was probably going to be placed on the IL after he aggravated the abdominal injury Monday, and now the move has been made official. Rosario will be eligible to be reinstated when the club returns from the All Star Break July 16, though it's to be seen if he might need additional time to recover. Outfielder Daniel Johnson was recalled in a corresponding roster move.