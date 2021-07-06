Manager Terry Francona said Rosario will "probably" be placed on the injured list after aggravating his right abdominal injury during Monday's loss at Tampa Bay, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Rosario missed some time late last week after battling some abdominal tightness, but he rejoined the lineup Saturday after an MRI came back clean. The 29-year-old grounded out in his lone plate appearance Monday before being removed from the contest. If Rosario is placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, he'd be eligible to be activated for the first game out of the All-Star break in Oakland on July 16.