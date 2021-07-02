Manager Terry Francona said that Rosario's MRI results looked okay after he exited Thursday's game against Cleveland with right abdominal tightness, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Rosario isn't in the starting lineup Friday, but it sounds like he has a chance of avoiding a serious injury and potential IL stint. Francona said that the outfielder will be further evaluated. He can remain considered day-to-day for the time being.