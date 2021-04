Rosario went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Yankees.

Rosario knocked in Cleveland's lone run in the fourth inning. He then stole second, but he couldn't come around to score. The outfielder has two homers, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and five stolen bases in 19 games while slashing .214/.263/.357 this season.