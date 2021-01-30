Rosario agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with Cleveland on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Rosario was non-tendered by the Twins in early December after being placed on outright waivers by the team. He'll remain in the AL Central and will likely take over as the primary left fielder for his new club. The 29-year-old spent the first six seasons of his career in Minnesota and appeared in 57 games during the 2020 season, slashing .257/.316/.476 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI during that time.