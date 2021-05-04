site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-eddie-rosario-sitting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Eddie Rosario: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rosario is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Royals.
Rosario is hitting .237 with one home run and one steal over his last 10 games. Jordan Luplow will start in left field and bat second while Josh Naylor starts in right.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read