Rosario went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against Baltimore.

Rosario took Jorge Lopez yard in the third inning to slug his fifth home run of the season. Though it was his first longball since May 27, Rosario has recorded at least one hit in eight of his last nine starts. In that span, he's collected nine RBI and scored two runs. Overall, Rosario is hitting .249/.295/.369 across 253 plate appearances on the campaign.

More News