Rosario went 1-for-2 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's 8-6 win over the Royals.

His seventh-inning blast off Jakob Junis gave Rosario his first homer in 18 games. The 29-year-old outfielder has had an unusual start to his first campaign with Cleveland, hitting .230 with only three home runs through 27 contests, but he has a solid 12 runs and 17 RBI and his five steals is already his highest total since 2018.