Rosario went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a double and one walk Thursday against the Tigers.

Rosario's strong day at the plate was highlighted by a two-run home run in the sixth inning, his fourth long ball of the season. He added an RBI double in the ninth frame. With the effort, Rosario extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which time he has scored two runs and driven in six. For the season, he's hitting .234/.286/.357 across 187 plate appearances.