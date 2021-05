Rosario went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a 6-5 win over Toronto in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Rosario entered Sunday's doubleheader on an eight-game hitting streak, but he went 0-for-5 across the doubleheader. In his one trip aboard the bases, he stole second in the sixth inning of Game 2, but he was left on base. He's still slashing only .230/.285/.348 with four home runs, 29 RBI, 17 runs scored and six stolen bases in 49 games this year despite the recent hot stretch.