Rosario went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Rosario contributed across the board in this one and snapped a drought of just one hit over his last 16 at-bats. This was his first multi-hit game of the season, as well as the first time he racked up a double and the first time he stole a base. It was definitively a productive all-around performance for the outfielder, who's still hitting just .222 with a .683 OPS to begin the year.