Rosario went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Thursday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

Rosario singled and stole second in the sixth inning, then drew a walk and stole again in the eighth. He's up to three stolen bases in 12 games, matching his totals from both 2020 (57 games) and 2019 (137 games). Rosario is slashing .250/.326/.450 with two homers, seven RBI and six runs scored across 46 plate appearances.