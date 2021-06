Rosario went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Orioles.

The three hits were a season high for Rosario, who's coming around after a tough beginning to his first campaign in Cleveland. Over his last 14 games, the 29-year-old is batting .333 (17-for-51), but only three of those hits went for extra bases (two doubles and a homer) and he has just four runs and nine RBI.